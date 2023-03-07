Holy Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

Bangladesh

UNB
07 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 01:14 pm

The holy Shab-e-Barat -- the night of blessings and forgiveness -- will be observed in Bangladesh tonight with befitting religious fervour.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Sha'ban and it is regarded as a significant occasion during which Muslims pray to Allah and beg for forgiveness for their transgressions. It is thought to absolve them of their sins and bestow upon them good fortune for the entire year.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and also hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on using firecrackers in areas under its jurisdiction in the capital ahead of the holy Shab-e-Barat.

The 12-hour restriction will come into effect from 6pm this evening and remain in force till 6am the next day, DMP Commissioner Khandker Gulam Faruk said. 

The ban was imposed to maintain the law and order in the capital and ensure the sanctity of Shab-e-Barat, he added.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes, highlighting the significance of the night.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion on Monday. They greeted all Muslims in the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.

President Abdul Hamid in his message said the holy Shab-e-Barat comes to mark the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and good fortune.

"On this holy night of Shab-e-Barat, we pray for the continued progress, welfare, and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah, along with seeking eternal mercy and blessings from the Almighty Allah. May the full virtues of the holy Shab-e-Barat be upon us."

He urged the affluent to come forward and help the distressed and the poor on this occasion, as the world is gripped by a multitude of crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "Inspired by the greatness of the holy Shab-e-Barat, I am calling upon all to devote themselves to the cause of human welfare and nation building."  

She also asked all to establish the spirit of Islam at personal, social, and national levels, putting off all kinds of injustice, violence, and superstition.

