Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here, an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said.



The IF will hold waz (religious sermons) and doa-mahfils at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque tonight.



Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers tomorrow in the country.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.



In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said the holy Shab-e-Barat has come into mankind with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and good fortune.



"In the subcontinent, the Shab-e-Barat is mainly celebrated as a night of good fortune. This holy night brings immense opportunity to obtain special grace and forgiveness from the Almighty Allah," he said.



Islam is the religion of peace and welfare, the President said, adding that the ideals of Islam are the means of welfare for the present life of the people and their salvation hereafter.



President Shahabuddin added: "Along with mercy and blessings of the Almighty Allah, we will pray for continued progress and welfare of the country and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah on the holy night of Shab-e-Barat".



He urged the affluent people to come forward to help the distressed and poor people on the occasion.



He wished mercy, blessings, progress and welfare for the whole of mankind.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the night of fortune brings mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah for the whole of mankind.

Allah shows the greatness of forgiving and fulfilling desires, she added.

The premier urged all to devote themselves to human welfare and nation-building imbued with the teachings of Shab-e-Barat.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon all to establish the spirit of Islam at personal, social and national levels shunning all kinds of injustice, violence and superstition.