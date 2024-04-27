Screening of Russian documentary film Russia Today 'How I Became a Cosmonaut'

27 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
27 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Russia House in Dhaka jointly with the Bangladesh Astronomical Association, organised a screening of the Russian documentary Russia Today "How I Became a Cosmonaut" as part of an event dedicated to the 63rd anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's flight into space.

The audience got acquainted with the story of the Russian test cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, who gave up a successful career as an economist in order to make his childhood dream come true and see the earth from the outside: from training at the university to tests in the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps, reads a press release.

Participants experienced the joy of this amazing journey with the hero, immersing themselves in a world of limitless possibilities and courage.

