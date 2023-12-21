Saudi Arabia sends $3 million as compensation, arrears for expatriate workers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sent $3 million as death compensation and dues for 65 deceased Bangladeshi workers in the country.

The amount has been deposited to the 'Death Compensation Fund' of Bangladesh Wage Earners Welfare Board.

As per the instructions of Dr Mohammad Javed Patwari, Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Labour Welfare Wing of the embassy has started the process of collecting the outstanding salaries, service benefits and accident compensations of Bangladeshis who died in Saudi Arabia, said a media release.

In continuation of this initiative, $3 million was handed over to the authorities concerned of Bangladesh for distribution among the entitled families.

Of the amount, 51 lakh Saudi Riyal was given to the family of Sagar Patwari, who was killed in Dammam in 2006, and 48.80 lakh Saudi Riyal was given to the family of Abiran Begum, who was killed in Riyadh in 2019, the release added.

