Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh's development

Bangladesh

BSS
30 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 11:31 am

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has said that his country is keen to provide comprehensive cooperation in the ongoing development and progress of Bangladesh.
 
"Saudi Arabia is always keen to provide all-out cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh," the Saudi Crown Prince told Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin while exchanging greetings with the President at a reception programme in Makkah on Thursday evening.
 
The Crown Prince hosted the reception in honor of the Heads of State and Governments of various Muslim countries gathered there on the occasion of the Holy Hajj.
 
The President along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and other family members are now on a 10-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Hajj as royal guests of the Saudi government.
 
During the exchange of greetings with the Prince, the President said Bangladesh always gives top priority to increase bilateral and multilateral relations in various fields including trade and investment with Saudi Arabia.
 
Inviting the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh, the Head of State told the Prince that the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to welcome him, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on Friday.
 
The people of Bangladesh want the development and progress of the world of Muslim Ummah under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, he said.
 
During the meeting, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appreciated the development and progress of Bangladesh.
 
Bangladesh will move forward on the path of development and progress in days to come, he hoped.
 
Referring to the plan for visiting Bangladesh, the Saudi Crown Prince said he wants to visit Bangladesh with a specific programme so that it can be marked as a unique milestone in the development and partnership of the two countries in the future.
 
President Shahabuddin expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Saudi government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and his entourage.
 

