President receives credentials of 7 non-resident envoys

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today received credentials of newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners of seven countries to Bangladesh at Bangabhaban here.

The new non-resident envoys are: High Commissioner of Botswana Gilbert Shimane Magole, Ambassador of Cambodia Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Czech Republic Dr Eliska Zigova, High Commissioner of Gambia Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Szabo, High Commissioner of Jamaica Jason K Hall and Peggy Frantzen, ambassador of Luxembourg.

The president said Bangladesh attaches importance to developing bilateral ties with all countries of the world.

Pointing out that huge development has been achieved in various sectors in the last one and a half decades, he said the current trade and investment situation of Bangladesh is very promising.

The new ambassadors would work with Bangladesh to explore the development potentials of their respective countries and increase mutual cooperation, including trade and investment, the head of state hoped.

During the meeting, the envoys sought the President's full cooperation in fulfilling their assignments.

The envoys also expressed their determination to work for enhancing the relations of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, in the morning, they were accorded a 'guard of honour' by a horse-mounted troop of the Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR).