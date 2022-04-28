Satkhira student torture: Police arrest main accused in the case

Police have arrested an expelled Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader who reportedly tortured a youth for five hours in a college dormitory room in Satkhira's Tala upazila, captured his nude pictures, and demanded Tk2 lakh ransom.

The arrested Syed Akib, the son of Syed Idris of Majhiyara village in Tala Sadar, is the main accused in the case. Syed Akib was the organising secretary of Tala Upazila BCL. He was arrested from Dumuria area of ​​Khulna around 7:30 pm on Wednesday (April 27), Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Jihad Fakhrul Alam Khan told The Business Standard.

Operation is underway to arrest the remaining four accused in the case, the OC added.

Following the incident, district BCL president Ashikur Rahman Ashik and general secretary Sumon Hossain expelled Syed Akib from the BCL.

The victim, Shoyeb Aziz Tonmoy, a college student, was however recovered by his relatives in the evening and taken to Tala Hospital for treatment.

The victim's father Sheikh Azizur Rahman, a nursery businessman, filed a case with Tala Police Station over the incident on Monday.

The main accused are: Syed Akib, 25, Soumitra Chakraborti, 32, JR Suman, 25, Joy, 24, Nahid Hossain Utsya, 24.