Sheikh Kamal Lab to be built in Satkhira: Palak

Sheikh Kamal Digital Computer Lab will be built soon at a cost of Tk130 crore in Satkhira, said State Minister for Post and Telecommunications Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The lab will train 2,000 students every year, he said while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony for women under the "Her Power Project: Empowerment of Women Through ICT" at Satkhira Shilpakala Academy on Friday.

The state minister said that computer labs will be set up in 7 upazilas of Satkhira where 25,000 women entrepreneurs will be created every year.

"High-speed internet service will be provided to schools, colleges, madrasas and offices in Satkhira within the next six months. Very soon, the people will get high-speed internet service at a low cost," he said.

He added that service points will be set up in smart post offices across the country. The prime minister has taken this initiative so that women do not lag behind in society.

"No one believed that Bangladesh would become digital in just 13 years. Women have proved that it is possible to earn foreign currency from their homes in Satkhira," he further said.

Palak added that half the population in educational institutes are women. Digital centres in 78 unions of the district are providing services to women alongside men.

Tech exports to reach $5 billion in 5 years

Meanwhile, Palak during a visit to Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited in Khulna on Friday said that technology sector exports will be increased to $5 billion in the next five years.

The state minister said that software, hardware, digital devices, servicing, and IT freelancing exports from the industries under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology will be increased to $5 billion in the next five years.

"Two million jobs have been created in this sector in the last 15 years. We want to create another 1 million new jobs in the next five years. There has been a lot of progress in the ICT sector. Bangladesh is moving towards a promising future," he said.