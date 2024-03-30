BCL announces protest rally at Shaheed Minar demanding to bring back student politics on Buet campus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 09:01 pm

Related News

BCL announces protest rally at Shaheed Minar demanding to bring back student politics on Buet campus

The move comes as the students of Buet are staging a protest for the second day in front of Buet Shaheed Minar against the entry of BCL leaders on the campus.

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 09:01 pm
BCL announces protest rally at Shaheed Minar demanding to bring back student politics on Buet campus

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the ruling party's student wing, has announced a protest rally in the capital's Central Shaheed Minar tomorrow (31 March) at 11am, demanding student politics be allowed back on the campus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The move comes as the students of Buet are staging a protest for the second day in front of Buet Shaheed Minar against the entry of BCL leaders on the campus.

In response to the protest, the university authorities swiftly acted by revoking the dormitory allotment of Imtiaz Rabbi, a student of the Civil Engineering department and a central BCL leader.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Buet administration, in a press release, also confirmed the formation of a committee to investigate the entire issue. It added that actions will be taken as per the university's regulations upon receipt of the committee's report.

In a statement today (30 March), the BCL said, "The Buet administration has obstructed the constitutional right to association of Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi by revoking the allotted seat."

It also said, "According to the Engineering and Technological University Ordinance, 1961, Buet is an educational institution run with the expense of the people of Bangladesh and governed by the Constitution and the prevailing laws of the state. Even though the Act does not give Buet the power to ban student politics, the Buet administration is implementing the ban illegally and unconstitutionally."

BUET students boycott academics to protest BCL being allowed back on campus

Despite the ban on student politics at the Buet campus following the murder of Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and conducted political activities last Wednesday (27 March) night.

Expressing their anger at this incident, the protesting students boycotted all sorts of academic activities and made several demands to the Buet administration in written form yesterday afternoon.

Buet student protest enters day 2; ultimatum issued for expulsion of BCL leader, 5 others

They issued an ultimatum to the university authorities calling for the expulsion of Imtiaz Rabbi and five others involved in politics at the university campus by 2pm today (30 March).

After the murder of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death by Chhatra League activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October  2019, the Buet administration implemented a ban on student politics on campus.

Later, on 8 December 2021, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five others to life imprisonment for the killing of Abrar, a second-year student of the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department at Buet.

Top News

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) / BCL / BUET / Chhatra League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

13h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

34m | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

3h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

4h | Videos