Satkhira student torture: Accused BCL leader expelled, case filed

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader who reportedly tortured a youth for five hours in a college dormitory room in Satkhira's Tala upazila, captured his nude pictures, and demanded Tk2 lakh ransom, has been expelled from his post.

The news was disclosed in a press release issued at around 10pm on Monday which read that, Syed Akib, organising secretary of the ruling party student wing's Tala upazila unit, has been expelled for violating the organization's ideology and rules.

The notice was signed by Satkhira district BCL President Ashikur Rahman Ashik and General Secretary Sumon Hossain.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Satkhira district BCL President Ashikur Rahman Ashik said, "Akib has been expelled from his post in Tala upazila.

"We have also recommended for his permanent expulsion to the central committee. Chhatra League will not bear the responsibilities of an individual's crimes."

The victim, Shoyeb Aziz Tonmoy, who has been preparing for university admission tests after securing Golden A+ in the HSC exam, was recovered by his relatives and taken to Tala Hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Victim's father Sheikh Azizur Rahman, a nursery businessman, filed a case with Tala police station over the incident the next day.

"Five have been accused in the case. Besides, some 5-7 unnamed people were also mentioned," said Tala police station Officer-in-Charge (OC-investigation) Abul Kalam.

The main accused are: Syed Akib, 25, Soumitra Chakraborti, 32, JR Suman, 25, Joy, 24, Nahid Hossain Utsya, 24.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits," the Tala police station cop added.

Nazrul Islam, general secretary of Satkhira district Awami League, condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved.