Satkhira student torture: Accused BCL leader expelled, case filed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:31 am

Related News

Satkhira student torture: Accused BCL leader expelled, case filed

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:31 am
Accused BCL leader Syed Akib. Photo: TBS
Accused BCL leader Syed Akib. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader who reportedly tortured a youth for five hours in a college dormitory room in Satkhira's Tala upazila, captured his nude pictures, and demanded Tk2 lakh ransom, has been expelled from his post.

The news was disclosed in a press release issued at around 10pm on Monday which read that, Syed Akib, organising secretary of the ruling party student wing's Tala upazila unit, has been expelled for violating the organization's ideology and rules.

The notice was signed by Satkhira district BCL President Ashikur Rahman Ashik and General Secretary Sumon Hossain.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Satkhira district BCL President Ashikur Rahman Ashik said, "Akib has been expelled from his post in Tala upazila. 

"We have also recommended for his permanent expulsion to the central committee. Chhatra League will not bear the responsibilities of an individual's crimes."

BCL men allegedly torture youth, take nude photos, demand Tk2 lakh ransom

The victim, Shoyeb Aziz Tonmoy, who has been preparing for university admission tests after securing Golden A+ in the HSC exam, was  recovered by his relatives and taken to Tala Hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Victim's father Sheikh Azizur Rahman, a nursery businessman, filed a case with Tala police station over the incident the next day.

"Five have been accused in the case. Besides, some 5-7 unnamed people were also mentioned," said Tala police station Officer-in-Charge (OC-investigation) Abul Kalam. 

The main accused are: Syed Akib, 25, Soumitra Chakraborti, 32, JR Suman, 25, Joy, 24, Nahid Hossain Utsya, 24.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits," the Tala police station cop added.

Nazrul Islam, general secretary of Satkhira district Awami League, condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chhatra League / Satkhira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

53m | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

12h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

20h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

11h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

11h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

12h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?