Sacrifice of language martyrs gives world an occasion to celebrate diversity: Sajeeb Wazed pays tribute to language heroes

In a profound reflection on the significance of Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day, ICT Adviser to the Prime Minister, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, honoured the valor and sacrifice of the 1952 Language Movement martyrs.

Through a message shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, he recounted the historic struggle that not only fought for the Bangla language's recognition as the state language but also symbolized a broader fight for national cultural identity.

"Every year, we take a step back to commemorate our gallant heroes who sacrificed their lives on the fateful day of #21February, 1952 in a bid to defend and uphold our mother tongue and secure it as #StateLanguage," Sajeeb Wazed stated.

He highlighted the courage displayed against the powerful state apparatus of Pakistan, where young individuals stood firm for the right of every Bengali citizen to speak their own language.

He emphasised that the Language Movement transcended a mere linguistic battle; it was an effort to safeguard the essence of national cultural identity.

"In many respects, the language movement was more than a movement to defend the Bengali #language; it was an endeavour to defend all that we hold dear in terms of national cultural identity," he remarked.

The global recognition of 'Amar Ekushey' as International Mother Language Day is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Language Movement martyrs. This day is not only a moment of national remembrance but also an international celebration of linguistic diversity and cultural identity.

The struggle in 1952, initiated by students and activists in Dhaka, marked a pivotal moment in the history of Bangladesh. It set the stage for the subsequent movements leading to independence in 1971.

Today, as Bangladesh and the world observe International Mother Language Day, the message from Sajeeb Wazed serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for linguistic freedom and the ongoing importance of preserving linguistic diversity.