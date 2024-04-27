Heat wave turns very severe in Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 02:01 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Respite from the prevailing heat wave condition across the country is unlikely and it has turned very severe in three districts.

A very severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Chuadanga, and Pabna, said a regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday.

Besides, Tangail, Bogura, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Kushtia are experiencing a severe heat wave, while parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Barishal divisions, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, and Bandarban districts are experiencing a mild to moderate heat wave, and it may continue, it said.

The country's highest temperature was 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday, while today's minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius in Srimangal.

Water crisis adds to woes of Khulna residents amid extreme heat

The temperature in Rajshahi and Pabna was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius on Friday. 

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with hail at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

The daytime temperature may rise slightly, and the nighttime temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, discomfort may persist.

