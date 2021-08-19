Rohingya man detained in Bogura

A Rohingya refugee, who reportedly escaped from Jamtoli refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, has been detained from Badurtola intersection of Bogura city.

The detainee is Nur Alam, 29, hailing from Jamtoli Rohingya camp in Cox' Bazar.

He was detained from Badurtola intersection of the city on Tuesday mid-night after police got a phone call over 999 about one suspicious man roaming around the area.

Later, police went there and detained him.

Primarily, the Rohingya man said that he escaped from the camp for betterment of life, said police.

Bogura additional police super (sadar circle) Foysal Mahmud said, "Rohingya refugee Nur Alam escaped from the Jamtoli refugee camps in Cox's Bazar to dispel poverty but we didn't believe his statement and sent him back to the Jamtoli refugee camps."