BNP wants to foil country's achievements in name of boycotting Indian goods: Quader

Related News

He described the proposal of boycotting goods amid the current context between Bangladesh and India as unrealistic

BSS
24 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 05:58 pm
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

The BNP now wants to destroy the country's achievements in the name of boycotting Indian goods, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (24 March).

"Is it possible to boycott the Indian products? Amid the current context of Bangladesh and India, the transactions of essential commodities and the exchange that takes place...the proposal of the boycott is unrealistic," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat this afternoon.

He said BNP leaders themselves are tired of their failures, while their workers are disappointed. 

"We do not see the similarity of the statements of any of the leaders. Moyeen Khan seeks India's cooperation, while Rizvi [BNP senior joint secretary general] again calls for the boycott of Indian goods," he added.

Regarding BNP vice chairman major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad's statement about providing military training to the country's youths, the AL general secretary said, "BNP does not get enough people to wage a movement, so to whom will they give military training?"

"This is a deceptive strategy. In fact, the BNP leaders made distinct statements. Now, we want to hear what BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says," he said.

About BNP's demand of mid-term elections, Quader said the government never thinks of holding mid-term elections as it is illogical and unrealistic.
 
He said the election will be held on time as per the country's constitution, while there is no option of mid-term elections in the constitution.

When asked whether the Eid journey will be smooth, the road transport minister said all concerned have been informed of their respective tasks, hopefully they will perform their duties with devotion during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I hope this Eid journey of home goers will be completely smooth," he added.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain were, among others, present.

