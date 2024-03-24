Call to boycott Indian products gains public support due to long-standing humiliation, anger: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

Call to boycott Indian products gains public support due to long-standing humiliation, anger: Rizvi

He said India's reluctance to engage in balanced trade with Bangladesh reveals its desire for a dominating role rather than fostering equitable relations

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press briefing at the party&#039;s central office in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press briefing at the party's central office in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS

The call to boycott Indian products has garnered widespread acceptance and support from the people, fueled by longstanding feelings of deprivation, humiliation, and resentment, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (24 March).

"Any individual or group can call for a boycott of Indian products, but it gained popularity from across all segments of society. So, the solidarity we expressed in the boycott of Indian products is for the people of Bangladesh and for upholding democracy," he said while talking to reporters at BNP's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka.

The BNP leader further said, "Today, while Indian policymakers speak of friendship, they continue to deny Bangladesh a fair share of river waters. The killing of people along the border and maintaining a monopoly will no longer be acceptable."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The people of Bangladesh are protesting against these injustices and misdeeds, Rizvi said. 

"India's reluctance to engage in balanced trade with Bangladesh reveals its desire for a dominating role rather than fostering equitable relations," he added.

Rizvi further said, "They [India] don't want to be friends with people; they seek allegiance with a particular political party. You can see how they are endorsing a fascist regime, backing the establishment of dictatorship in Bangladesh."

Earlier on 20 March, Rizvi threw his Indian shawl away and called for the boycott of Indian products during an event in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Boycott India / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

9h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

1h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

21m | Videos
Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

2h | Videos
Success in palm cultivation in Mymensingh

Success in palm cultivation in Mymensingh

3h | Videos