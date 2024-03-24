Call to boycott Indian products gains public support due to long-standing humiliation, anger: Rizvi

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press briefing at the party's central office in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS

The call to boycott Indian products has garnered widespread acceptance and support from the people, fueled by longstanding feelings of deprivation, humiliation, and resentment, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (24 March).

"Any individual or group can call for a boycott of Indian products, but it gained popularity from across all segments of society. So, the solidarity we expressed in the boycott of Indian products is for the people of Bangladesh and for upholding democracy," he said while talking to reporters at BNP's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka.

The BNP leader further said, "Today, while Indian policymakers speak of friendship, they continue to deny Bangladesh a fair share of river waters. The killing of people along the border and maintaining a monopoly will no longer be acceptable."

The people of Bangladesh are protesting against these injustices and misdeeds, Rizvi said.

"India's reluctance to engage in balanced trade with Bangladesh reveals its desire for a dominating role rather than fostering equitable relations," he added.

Rizvi further said, "They [India] don't want to be friends with people; they seek allegiance with a particular political party. You can see how they are endorsing a fascist regime, backing the establishment of dictatorship in Bangladesh."

Earlier on 20 March, Rizvi threw his Indian shawl away and called for the boycott of Indian products during an event in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.