Bangladesh, India cooperation must be continued: FM

A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking at a press conference. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking at a press conference. Photo: UNB

The cooperation between Bangladesh and India must be maintained in the greater interest of the people of both the countries, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (24 March).

"India is a friendly country to Bangladesh. We share borders with India. We are supportive to each other," he told the reporters at the foreign ministry while responding to a question.

He said Dhaka needs to ensure further development and progress in the region through cooperation with India.

"Maintaining a warm relationship with India, we have to change the fate of the people," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League's joint general secretary, made the remark criticising BNP's recent call to boycott Indian products.

He wanted to know why there were such boycott calls from the BNP during the Ramadan and ahead of the biggest festival – Eid.

Hasan stated that the main objective behind BNP's call to boycott Indian products is to destabilise the country's market and exacerbate the suffering of the people by increasing prices of essentials.

 

