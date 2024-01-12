Rising cold-related cases in Kurigram as chilly weather takes hold

The residents of Kurigram are facing disruptions in their daily lives caused by the chilly northern winds and thick fog.

The district has not seen the sun since last Tuesday, with fog persisting throughout the day and night, resembling rainfall.

The minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius at 9 am on Friday which is comparatively lower than the last two days.

The incidence of cold-related illnesses has risen in Kurigram, particularly affecting the elderly and children. Symptoms include cold, fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, diarrhea, and other related ailments.

Nurses and doctors at the hospital are under increased pressure due to the surge in winter patients. The bed shortage has forced some individuals to receive treatment on the hospital floor.

A total of 62 children are currently receiving treatment Kurigram General Hospital for cold-related diseases including seven new ones in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, a total of 59 patients are admitted in the diarrhoea department, including 31 new ones.

Md Farid Sheikh, the parent of a child seeking treatment in the pediatric department, shared, "My one-and-a-half-year-old has been dealing with cold and vomiting since yesterday evening. I brought him to the hospital this morning, and treatment is currently underway."

Another parent, Lipi Begum, mentioned, "I came to the hospital yesterday afternoon. My child has a fever and a cold due to the chilly weather. The cases of cold seem to be a bit higher than usual these past few days."

Zulekha Begum, a nurse currently on duty at the hospital, highlighted noticeable rise in new admissions to the paediatric department and diarrhea war.

"Over the last three days, there has been a noticeable rise in new admissions to the pediatric department and the diarrhea ward," said the hospital official. "With the surge in cold-related illnesses, we are managing increased patient pressure on a daily basis."

Dr. Shahinur Rahman Sardar, resident doctor at Kurigram General Hospital, said. "Since this district is situated near the Himalayas, the intensity of cold here is slightly higher than rest of the counry. Most of the people seeking medical treatment at the hospital are from the rural areas."

Despite the official distribution of winter clothes one month ago, the supply falls significantly short of the actual demand. In response to the scarcity of warm clothing, people are resorting to burning straw on the side of the road to cope with the cold.

Abdul Hai Sarker, the Relief and Rehabilitation Officer of the district administration, mentioned that over 42,000 blankets have already been distributed across nine upazilas in the district.

Currently, there is no available stock, and a request for 30,000 additional blankets has been submitted, he added.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of the district's Agro-Meteorological Observatory, said the dense fog is expected to persist for two to three days.

Additionally, a mild cold wave is likely next week, he added.