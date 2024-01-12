Mild cold wave sweeping over parts of country

12 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 12:47 pm

Mild cold wave sweeping over parts of country

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall slightly over the country

BSS
12 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 12:47 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Kishoreganj, Pabna, Dinajpur and Chuadanga and it may continue, according to a met office forecast for the next 24hours beginning from 9am today.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said the forecast.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall slightly over the country. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in places over the country.

Country's highest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while lowest temperature today was recorded at 09.6 degrees Celsius jointly at Nikli and Chuadanga.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and the adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh.

 Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

The sun sets at 05.30pm today and rises at 06.43am tomorrow in the capital.

