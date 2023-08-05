Residents from risky Ctg hills taken to safer locations

The Chattogram district administration has started evacuating people residing at the foot of the hills as there is a risk of landslides due to continuous rain.

They began alerting residents of risky hill slopes in the evening and initiated evacuation in the Akbar Shah Thana area at 7 pm on Saturday, Kattoli Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate, Md Umar Farooq, said.

As of now, residents from vulnerable settlements at the foot of the hills are being moved to safer locations.

Around 19 shelters have been set up in Chattogram City for their accommodation, the Assistant Commissioner (Land) said.

Persistent rain in the last few days has triggered landslides and inundated the port city. A small-scale landslide hit a moving microbus on the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road on Friday (4 August) morning.