Remittance earners to get more sincere services in new year: State minister

Remittance earners will be provided with more sincere services in the Bangla new year, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (14 April).

He made the comment while exchanging Bangla New Year's greetings with locals and political leaders in Sylhet, reads a press release.

Wishing the countrymen a happy Bangla New Year, he said arrangements are being made to install modern equipment in the technical training centres across the country within the new Bengali year.