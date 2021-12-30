Rays of hope for tourism in Rangamati

Bangladesh

Fazle Elahi
30 December, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:31 am

Related News

Rays of hope for tourism in Rangamati

Entrepreneurs say banks are not interested in providing loans in this sector

Fazle Elahi
30 December, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:31 am

Unrest in the Chattogram Hill Tracts had long been a big concern for tourism in Rangamati. Besides, local people were against tourism as they feared their culture would perish due to its socio-economic impacts.

But the situation started to improve in the wake of the peace deal signed in 1997 between the government and the local political organisations. Now, young people of the area have taken tourism seriously to change their economic condition and preserve their local culture at the same time.

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

At least 10 small and large resorts have already been set up in Rangamati in recent years. They have also formed Rangamati Resort Association this month with a nine-member committee.

Not only resort, young entrepreneurs are also investing in houseboats in Kaptai Lake to attract tourists.

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Dipanjan Dewan, entrepreneur of Rangamati's first houseboat, Promodini, told The Business Standard, "No one can brand tourism of Rangamati like we have done because we are from this area. That's why we have come up with the concept of houseboat as in India's Kashmir and Kerala. Many people are appreciating us."

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Ajay Chakma, director of a houseboat named Maoroom, said, "We started the houseboat considering the potential of the Kaptai. I think if this potential is utilised properly, it will have a huge positive impact on tourism in the region."

Raina Tugun is the largest eco-resort in Rangamati. Covering an area of ​​about 25 acres, the resort has a huge array of local and foreign flowers, fruits and medicinal plants to attract tourists. 

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Lalit C Chakma, owner of the resort, said, "Many local people are coming forward upholding their culture and heritage to promote tourism in this area. This is a sign of hope. Now we need true and effective government support and long-term planning."

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Bappi Tangchangya, owner of Bargee Resort which started its journey on 17 October this year, said, "The main reason the new generation is taking tourism seriously is to adapt to the time. However, we need licence for local and foreign liquor to entertain the tourists. We also need easy bank loans."

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Entrepreneurs say they are facing problems as they do not have enough investment. They mentioned that banks are not interested in providing loans in this sector.

Shoaib Rana, manager of IFIC Bank, Rangamati branch, told The Business Standard, "We have no option to provide loan for tourism. At present, we can lend against lands with legal documents. If Bangladesh Bank gives any special instructions keeping tourism in mind and we are instructed by our head office, we can help for the investment of this sector."

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS
To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

Sumit Chakma, general secretary of Rangamati Resort Association, said, "There is a huge potential of tourism in Rangamati. But we have to keep in mind our local culture. However, young entrepreneurs are quite aware of these issues. We urge the government to stand by the entrepreneurs and play a vital role in making Rangamati a tourist destination."

Top News

tourism in bangladesh / Rangamati / resort / Tourism / tourism business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it has just been a few months since Facebook&#039;s rebranding, the discourse surrounding the metaverse has already taken off. Photo: Bloomberg

Metaverse: What is it all about?

1h | Panorama
McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

19h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

22h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

10h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

10h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

10h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec