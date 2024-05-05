6.5 lakh visitors arrive in 2023, exceeding pre-Covid level

The flow of foreign visitors in Bangladesh made a comeback last year, marking a 23% growth from the previous year and surpassing the pre-Covid number.

The country attracted 6.5 lakh foreign passport holders in 2023, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB).

This is the highest number of international tourists visiting Bangladesh since 2010, when the board was formed and began to keep data on tourists.

Of the overall number of international visitors last year, the highest 2.9 lakh were from India, with the rest coming from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Italy.

However, the number was still much lower than that of Bangladesh's neighbours, with the country ranking fifth in South Asia in the year. Besides, sector insiders said the number of leisure travellers has been much lower.

A breakdown of the total number would show that actual leisure tourists in Bangladesh last year numbered 25,000-30,000, Taufiq Rahman, chief executive of Journey Plus, an inbound tour operating firm, told The Business Standard.

"Many of the inbound tourists were non-resident Bangladeshis holding foreign passports. Besides, a significant portion came for MICE tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and job holders," he explained.

Rahman's company handled around 350 leisure tourists last year, mostly from Europe.

An official of the BTB said the board has been maintaining tourist data since its inception in 2010. "Previously, the highest number of foreigners visiting Bangladesh was 6.21 lakh in 2019. This number has exceeded last year."

The potential for tourism to contribute significantly to foreign currency earnings in Bangladesh remains untapped due to a lack of proper policy framework, said the official.

However, the official mentioned that a tourism master plan has recently been formulated to boost the sector. "Unfortunately, the tourism board lacks the capacity to implement the plan due to human resources."

Untapped potential

Despite the vast potential before it, Bangladesh is yet to become a popular destination for foreign tourists when it is compared with its neighbours, according to sector insiders.

Challenges such as poor infrastructure, visa complexities, food issues, limited entertainment, social restrictions, and inadequate transportation deter tourists from travelling to Bangladesh, they said.

For example, last year the Maldives and Sri Lanka drew around 1.8 million and 1.5 million international tourists, respectively.

According to central bank data, export receipts of services related to inbound visitors were recorded at Tk3,079 crore in FY22 against Tk1,853 crore in FY21, clocking a 66.20% growth.

Foreign visitors in Bangladesh spent the most money (41.48%) on accommodation services, followed by food and beverage serving services (19.16%), shopping, and purchase of different types of goods and services (12.84%), and road passenger transport services (5.65%), according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Tourism outlook for 2024

The whole of south Asia has a positive outlook for international tourist flow in 2024. Overall, Sri Lanka recorded 1.5 million international tourist arrivals in 2023 and is targeting 2.3 million international tourist arrivals in 2024.

Meanwhile Bangladesh aims to attract 7 lakh tourists this year, expecting the industry to thrive.

Ashwani Nayar, general manager of Intercontinental Dhaka, said Bangladesh's growing economy and unique culture, lifestyle, cuisine, ecology, and environment make it attractive to international tourists.

He said there are some limitations, such as the lack of Western entertainment and high tariffs on liquor. "But these won't stand in the way of promoting the hospitality sector."

Shahidus Sadeque, acting general manager of Holiday Inn, said the restaurant business has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

He added that guest room occupancy has increased recently due to the gradual rise in international travel.