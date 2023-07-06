Rape at Riyadh safehouse: Deputy Secretary Mehedi Hasan sacked

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

Rape at Riyadh safehouse: Deputy Secretary Mehedi Hasan sacked

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:44 pm
Embassy of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Collected
Embassy of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Collected

Deputy Secretary Mehedi Hasan has been sacked for sexually abusing and raping domestic workers sheltered at the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the official got suspended and was made the Public Administration Ministry's special officer-in-charge.

He was finally dismissed as the allegations were proven in an investigation, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday.

The investigation was initiated after allegations were made against Mehedi, an officer of the administration cadre of the 21st BCS, over sexual assault and rape of domestic workers while he was serving as a counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.

The ministry notification said, "Mehedi Hasan was relieved from that post on 24 January 2021 as the allegations of sexual abuse, of some domestic workers sheltered in the safehouse of the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, were proved in the investigation of the embassy concerned.

"After that, he was suspended from service on 8 February 2021 so that departmental action could be taken against him."

Later, he was given a show cause notice on 10 March of that year with a departmental case filed over allegations of misconduct.

On 8 April 2021, Mehdi Hasan responded to the show cause and applied for a personal hearing. 

The statements filed in the personal hearing, however, were not considered satisfactory. Later, an inquiry officer was appointed on 20 June of that year to investigate the allegations against him.
 

Top News

Bangladesh Embassy / Saudi Arabia / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

14h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

3h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

5h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?