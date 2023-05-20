Railway link with Sylhet snaps after train derailed in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:58 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Railway communication with Sylhet has been suspended after two compartments and the locomotive of Sylhet-bound Udayan Express derailed in Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila.

The incident took place in the Lauachhara forest around 5am Saturday (20 May), snapping train movements between Dhaka and Sylhet, and Sylhet and Chattogram, Srimangal Railway Station Master Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"The train coming from Chattogram was derailed in the middle of Lauachhara sanctuary putting passengers in trouble," he said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the station master, the train collided with a fallen tree in the forest, which was down on the railway track following a storm last night.

He added that a rescue train from Kulaura is currently carrying out the rescue work.

Another relief train is on its way from Dhaka till filing the report.

