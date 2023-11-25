Train derailment snaps rail links on Dhaka-Kishoreganj, Chattogram-Mymensingh routes

Two bogies of a freight train derailed in Kishoreganj, causing a disruption in the district's rail communication with Dhaka, as well as between Chattogram and Mymensingh.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on Saturday near Gachihata Railway Station in Katiadi upazila.

AKM Aminul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Railway Thana, said Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express derailed shortly after it left Gachihata station.

A railway team is engaged in efforts to salvage the derailed bogies and restore the disrupted rail links, he added.