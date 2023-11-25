Train derailment snaps rail links on Dhaka-Kishoreganj, Chattogram-Mymensingh routes

Transport

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:01 pm

Related News

Train derailment snaps rail links on Dhaka-Kishoreganj, Chattogram-Mymensingh routes

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:01 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Two bogies of a freight train derailed in Kishoreganj, causing a disruption in the district's rail communication with Dhaka, as well as between Chattogram and Mymensingh.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on Saturday near Gachihata Railway Station in Katiadi upazila.

AKM Aminul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Railway Thana, said Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express derailed shortly after it left Gachihata station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A railway team is engaged in efforts to salvage the derailed bogies and restore the disrupted rail links, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Train derailment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

5h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

18m | TBS World
Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

48m | TBS Economy
ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

1h | TBS SPORTS
Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

2h | TBS Health