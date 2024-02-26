Indian train takes 70km journey without its driver

A train passes through heavy smog in India, where authorities have ordered an investigation into a runaway train incident. Photo: Narinder NANU / AFP

An investigation into a runaway freight train has been opened by India Railways after it travelled more than 70km without drivers.

Videos shared on social media showed the train going past several stations at high speed, says the BBC.

Reports say the train moved without a driver from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to the Hoshiarpur district in Punjab on Sunday.

The railways says the train was brought to a halt and no-one was hurt.

Officials say the incident started when the train was parked on a sloped section of track. It began to move after the train driver got off.

Officials told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency that the incident took place between 07:25 and 09:00 local time on Sunday.

The 53-wagon train, carrying chip stones, was on its way to Punjab from Jammu when it stopped in Kathua for a change in crew.

After being alerted of the situation, officials closed off railway crossings along its path.

The train moved at a speed of nearly 100km/h and managed to cross about five stations before it was stopped.

"The train was stopped after a railway official placed wood blocks on the tracks to stop the train," officials told PTI.

Officials told PTI they are trying to identify the exact reason for the train's movement after it stopped at Kathua to avoid such incidents in the future.