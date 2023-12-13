One dead as train derails in Gazipur; locals suspect sabotage

Five compartment of Mohonganj Express train veers off the tracks in Gazipur on Wednesday, 21 November. Photo: TBS

A man was killed and ten others were injured as five compartments of a train derailed in the Bankharia area at the outer signal area of Gazipur Railway Station early today.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Hossain, 35, a grocery shopkeeper from Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila.

The train's loco master Emdadul Haque and assistant loco master Sajib Mia sustained severe injuries in the incident, Joydevpur Railway police station Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed.

Hanif Ali, Joydebpur Railway Station Master, said five bogies of Dhaka-bound 'Mohonganj Express' from Mymensingh veered off the tracks around 4:30am, leaving one killed and at least ten people injured.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

Locals described the accident site as an isolated area flanked by dense forests on both sides of the railway line. They claimed that the incident occurred as miscreants severed a section of the railway track between Rajendrapur and Bhawal railway stations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway route in Gazipur.

As a result, the Mohanganj Express, en route from Mohanganj in Netrokona to Kamalapur in Dhaka, derailed before reaching Bhawal railway station, just before crossing Rajendrapur station.

Photo: TBS

Train services between Joydebpur and Mymensingh were halted following the derailment.

Since the Tongi-Mymensingh railway line is closed, alternative trains are now running from Dhaka to Mymensingh via Bhairab, and Kishoreganj.

Speaking to TBS, Dhaka Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar mentioned that intercity trains are operational on alternative routes, albeit experiencing some delays. However, three privately managed commuters have been cancelled due to the circumstances.

Officials including Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Abul Fate Muhammad Safiqul Islam, Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police of Kaliakair Circle, Company Commander of Porabari Camp of RAB-1, and Gazipur Fire Service Deputy-Assistant Director visited the scene this morning.

Following the visit, Gazipur district administration formed a five-member investigation committee, led by Additional District Magistrate Humayun Kabir to probe the incident.

Additionally, a seven-member investigation committee has been formed by the railways.

Mohammad Safiqur Rahman, the Dhaka divisional manager of Bangladesh Railway, confirmed the initial suspicion that the incident was an act of sabotage by a group of miscreants. However, to ascertain the precise cause, Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer Soumik Shaon Kabir will be summoned for the committee's investigation.

Both committees have been assigned the task of investigating and presenting their reports within the next three working days.

Meanwhile, police are investigating whether it was an accident or an act of sabotage.