Freight train derails in Habiganj

A freight train from Akhaura derailed on Akhaura-Sylhet route near Montola Railway Station in Madhabpur upazila of the district this morning.

The oil-laden Sreemangal-bound train derailed around 9:15am near the station.

However, the train movement between Sylhet and other parts of the country remained normal, said Montola Station Master Ataur Rahman Khadem.

Trains are running using another set of tracks, he added.

"The freight train derailed due to mechanical faults," he said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.