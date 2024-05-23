RAB arrests two with over 1,200 Buprenorphine injection ampules in Dinajpur

RAB officers with arrested drug peddlers in Dinajpur on 22 May 2024. Photo: UNB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two suspected drug peddlers along with 1,240 ampules of Buprenorphine (an opioid) injection from Dinajpur's Sadar upazila yester.

The arrestees are Jahangir Alam, 28, Mostafizur Rahman, 24.

RAB-13 Deputy Director (Media) Squadron Leader Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said the two men were arrested from Shankarpur union's Purba Mohonpara bridge area along with 1240 ampules of Buprenorphine injection during a drive in the evening.

During the drive, RAB members also seized a motorcycle and Tk5,310 in cash from their possession.

According to a RAB press release, they have been smuggling banned drugs through the Bangladesh-India border area through syndicates and supplying them to drug dealers in different districts by motorbike.