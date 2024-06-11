BTRC cracks down on Illegal VoIP operations in Dhaka, arrests two

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) took a significant step against illegal Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operations in the capital on Monday.

Working alongside Rapid Action Battalion personnel, an inspection team from BTRC's Enforcement and Inspection Directorate conducted raids in Nayapaltan and Khilgaon, reads a press release.

The raids yielded a substantial amount of equipment used for illegal VoIP activities. This included 56 unauthorised SIM boxes, 19 routers, 22 modems, 18 pen drives, 23 GSM antennas, and a massive haul of 17,354 SIM cards from various operators.

Additionally, two individuals involved in the illegal VoIP business were apprehended during the operation.

The BTRC has confirmed that legal cases are underway against the arrested individuals, citing the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act of 2001. This raid signifies the BTRC's ongoing commitment to dismantling unauthorised VoIP operations.

The commission emphasises its determination to eradicate the sale, marketing, and use of equipment associated with illegal VoIP businesses. They urge everyone to comply with regulations and warn of legal consequences for those who continue such activities.