Godfathers of drugs will be brought to book: CID addl IGP

Additional IGP of CID Mohammad Ali Mia talking to reporters after unveiling a cover of a book at the CID headquarters in Malibagh on 2 June. Photo: UNB

The godfathers of drug trade will be brought to book using special methods, Additional Inspector General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mohammad Ali Mia said today (2 June).

"The amassed properties of the godfathers of drug trade were brought to book with legal action. Some of these were confiscated by freezing accounts while others were seized," he said while talking to reporters after unveiling a cover of a book at the CID headquarters in Malibagh.

Previously, we used to bring drug users and retailers under the law but now we are bringing the godfathers through special methods through freezing or seizing properties, he added.

Mentioning that there is a human trafficking cell in the CID which is kept open round the clock, the CID additional IGP said legal steps are being taken against the human trafficking gang after lodging complaints.

Apart from this, "We will take legal action if anyone files a case over what we saw at the airport on 31 May. We will bring not only the trafficking case but also the illegal sending of workers or the transfer of money illegally converted under the money laundering case."

Replying to a question about how much money has been laundered in the past one year, the CID official said they have no information about it as the Bangladesh Bank is monitoring it.

Responding to a question about the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist, Mohammad Ali said the CID will submit the chargesheet after completing the investigation within two or one month.