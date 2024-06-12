Yaba smuggled from Myanmar; phensedyl, heroin from India: Home minister

Despite not being a country where drugs are manufactured, Bangladesh still struggles with drug issues, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (12 June) expressing concern over the rising drug addiction among youths.

"Illegal drugs are entering the country from neighbouring nations. The widely discussed drug yaba is smuggled in from Myanmar, while cannabis, Phensedyl, heroin, and intravenous drugs enter from India," the minister said in a written response during the question-answer session at the parliament today (12 June).

"All agencies are committed to implementing the prime minister's 'zero tolerance' policy against drugs. Over the past 15 years, the government has taken multiple measures to eradicate drugs to protect the youth and their potential.

"Dope test has been introduced to identify drug addiction, which is now mandatory for government job entry and university admissions. This initiative aims to discourage drug use among the youth," he added.

The home minister also informed that 363 foreign nationals are currently imprisoned in Bangladesh for various offences.

In response to a question, the minister said, "The detainees include 212 Indians, 114 Myanmar nationals, seven Pakistanis, six Nigerians, six Malaysians, one American, and four Chinese nationals."

The home minister also disclosed that 994 displaced Rohingyas have been arrested in Cox's Bazar in murder and arms-related cases.

"Various institutions and individuals posing security risks in the camps are under surveillance, and regular operations are being conducted to curb terrorist activities," he also said.