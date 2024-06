A RAB officer stand guard at the National Eidgah on 16 June 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has conducted a security check at the National Eidgah near the High Court premises in Dhaka.

They also had the Dhaka Metropolitan Police dog squad with them.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in Bangladesh tomorrow (17 June).

Along with RAB other security forces have also tightened security across the country to avoid any untoward situation.

RAB DG Md Harun Ar Rashid speaks to media the day before Eid-ul-Adha on 16 June 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

