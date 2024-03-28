RAB arrests 33 members of 6 'teen' gangs in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 33 members of six "teen" gangs — who were linked to a series of robberies and extortions— across various areas of Chattogram.

During the operation held from 27 March night to 28 March morning, a team of RAB-7 seized a significant quantity of local weapons from the suspects.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7 Mohammad Nurul Abshar confirmed the matter and emphasised the importance of arrests in controlling criminal activities in Chattogram.

According to RAB, six active members of a teen gang, led by Rubel of the "Rubel Group" and five active members of a teen gang known as the "Johnny Group" were apprehended with local weapons.

Furthermore, five teen gang members of Bacha Mia, also known as Bacha Sohail, the head of the "Bacha Group" and six members, including the leader of a juvenile gang "Sakib Group", were arrested during the planning of a robbery.

Moreover, seven members of a teen gang named "Sajjad Group" and four members, including the leader of a teen gang known as the "Bipul Group", were held while preparing for a robbery.