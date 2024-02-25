Qatar assures support for Bangladesh's media sector development

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Thani Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, during discussions with Bangladesh's State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: UNB

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul, Turkey, Qatar has committed to aiding the growth of Bangladesh's media landscape and fostering the emergence of global media outlets within the country.

The assurance of this collaboration came from Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Thani Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, during discussions with Bangladesh's State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting between the State Minister and the CEO of Qatar Media Corporation focused on developing mutual cooperation based on Qatar's experience with establishing global media networks like Al Jazeera.

The discussions were marked by a mutual agreement on knowledge and experience exchange in the media field, alongside cultural exchanges.

Both parties expressed optimism that this collaboration would significantly enhance the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar, paving the way for a richer media and cultural landscape in Bangladesh.