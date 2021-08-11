Progga demands stronger law to discourage youth from consuming tobacco

On the occasion of International Youth Day, anti-tobacco research and advocacy organisation Progga (Knowledge for Progress) has raised the demand for strengthening the tobacco control law through an amendment so that it would keep the youth free from tobacco.

"Tomorrow (12 August 2021, Thursday) will be observed as International Youth Day. The day is of particular significance for Bangladesh, a country where the youth make almost half of the entire population. They are the real craftsmen behind the advancement of Bangladesh. However, if they become addicted to tobacco, they will not be able to realise the dream of a developed Bangladesh," said Progga in a press release issued on Wednesday.

"Tobacco addiction can even make them a burden to the state. Only a strong tobacco control law can protect this demographic from tobacco's poisonous embrace," said the organisation.

According to the latest information provided by the Tobacco Atlas, the number of tobacco users aged between 10 to 14 years is more than 172,000 in Bangladesh. Getting hooked on tobacco at such an early age gradually decreases the ability of lungs. It also hampers the natural growth of lungs with age.

Tobacco is also responsible for lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, premature aging, mental unrest and several other serious ailments.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), those who start smoking in their adolescence are three times more likely to become an alcoholic and 22 times more likely to become cocaine-addicted. It is not merely an addiction, rather a gateway to other disastrous addictions.

In addition, tobacco products also facilitate Covid-19 infection and increase the risk of serious illness once infected.

ABM Zubair, executive director of Progga, said, "Tobacco is a colossal impediment that needs to be overcome to build a healthy generation. To discourage the youth from consuming tobacco, the existing tobacco control law should be amended at the earliest to make it more time-fitting and strong."

To safeguard the youth from tobacco, the amendment must include banning display of tobacco products at points of sale, banning sale of single stick of bidi and cigarette, banning sale and import of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, increasing the area for Graphic Health Warning on tobacco packs to 90%, and eliminating provisions for designated smoking areas in public places and transportations, said Progga in the press release.