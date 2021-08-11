Progga demands stronger law to discourage youth from consuming tobacco

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

Progga demands stronger law to discourage youth from consuming tobacco

The number of tobacco users aged between 10 to 14 years is more than 172,000 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 04:29 pm
File Photo: Pexels
File Photo: Pexels

On the occasion of International Youth Day, anti-tobacco research and advocacy organisation Progga (Knowledge for Progress) has raised the demand for strengthening the tobacco control law through an amendment so that it would keep the youth free from tobacco.

"Tomorrow (12 August 2021, Thursday) will be observed as International Youth Day. The day is of particular significance for Bangladesh, a country where the youth make almost half of the entire population. They are the real craftsmen behind the advancement of Bangladesh. However, if they become addicted to tobacco, they will not be able to realise the dream of a developed Bangladesh," said Progga in a press release issued on Wednesday.

"Tobacco addiction can even make them a burden to the state. Only a strong tobacco control law can protect this demographic from tobacco's poisonous embrace," said the organisation.

According to the latest information provided by the Tobacco Atlas, the number of tobacco users aged between 10 to 14 years is more than 172,000 in Bangladesh. Getting hooked on tobacco at such an early age gradually decreases the ability of lungs. It also hampers the natural growth of lungs with age.

Tobacco is also responsible for lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, premature aging, mental unrest and several other serious ailments.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), those who start smoking in their adolescence are three times more likely to become an alcoholic and 22 times more likely to become cocaine-addicted. It is not merely an addiction, rather a gateway to other disastrous addictions.

In addition, tobacco products also facilitate Covid-19 infection and increase the risk of serious illness once infected.

ABM Zubair, executive director of Progga, said, "Tobacco is a colossal impediment that needs to be overcome to build a healthy generation. To discourage the youth from consuming tobacco, the existing tobacco control law should be amended at the earliest to make it more time-fitting and strong."

To safeguard the youth from tobacco, the amendment must include banning display of tobacco products at points of sale, banning sale of single stick of bidi and cigarette, banning sale and import of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, increasing the area for Graphic Health Warning on tobacco packs to 90%, and eliminating provisions for designated smoking areas in public places and transportations, said Progga in the press release.

PROGGA / discourage youth from consuming tobacco / tobacco users / anti-tobacco research and advocacy organisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh