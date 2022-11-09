Strengthening of Tobacco Control Law a must for tobacco-free Bangladesh: Agriculture minister

Corporates

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Strengthening of Tobacco Control Law a must for tobacco-free Bangladesh: Agriculture minister

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The initiative to strengthen the tobacco control law to curb tobacco use is a timely one, said Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

He made the statement on Wednesday (9 November) while meeting a delegation from research and advocacy organisation Progga (Knowledge for Progress) and Atma (Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance) at the Secretariat.

The meeting was organised to inform the agriculture minister about the progress made by the health ministry with regard to the amendment and the potential role the agriculture ministry can play in the process.

During the meeting the minister said, his ministry stands with full support behind the health ministry's proposals for tobacco control law amendment, reads a press release. 

Progga and Atma informed that currently the prevalence of tobacco use stands at 35.3% (37.8 million) of the adult population (15 y/o and above).

Tobacco-induced deaths and diseases cost the economy dearly since the financial toll is much higher than the revenue generated from tobacco sector. Realizing the extent of tobacco's devastation, the Prime Minister voiced her commitment to build a tobacco-free country by 2040 and accordingly provided the directive to bring time-fitting changes to the tobacco control law.

Following clear directive from the prime minister, the health ministry took the initiative to amend the law. Some of the proposals included in the draft amendment are eliminating Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) in all public places and public transport, banning the display of tobacco products, banning so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose tobacco products, banning the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping products and increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning (GHW) to 90% from the existing 50%. 

The discussants of the event included Md Mostafizur Rahman, Bangladesh lead policy advisor, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK); Nadira Kiron and Mizanur Rahman, both co-conveners of ATMA, ABM Zubair, executive director, PROGGA and Md Hasan Shahriar, programme head, Progga. 

PROGGA / Atma / Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?