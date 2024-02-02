Sale of loose edible oil increases health risks: Progga

The rampant sale of loose edible oil marketed in drums not only poses threat to public health, but also works as an impediment to the proper implementation of the 2013 Vitamin Fortification in Edible Oil Act, according to Progga (Knowledge for Progress).

The research and advocacy organisation expressed their concern on the matter on the occasion of National Food Safety Day through a press release today (2 February).

With the theme of "Shastho, Pushti o Shomriddhi Chai, Nirapod Khadder Bikolpo Nai" (Health, Nutrition and Prosperity, Safe Food Remains the Only Key), National Food Safety Day 2024 is being observed today throughout the country.

According to Progga, edible oil from drums is vulnerable to adulteration and the reuse of nonfood-grade drum containers can eventually contaminate the edible oil. On the other hand, loose edible oil marketed in drums often contains less-than-adequate levels of Vitamin-A or even no Vitamin-A at all.

According to the National Micronutrient Survey 2011-12, 20.5% of children aged 6-59 months and 5.4% of women aged 15-49 years old (excluding pregnant or lactating) are suffering from Vitamin-A deficiency.

In recent times, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including heart and kidney diseases, has been increasing alarmingly. If this situation persists, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (Goal 3.4) of reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases to one-third by 2030 will not be possible, said the press release.

ABM Zubair, executive director of Progga, said, "Public health is always on top. Everyone, including policymakers, producers, suppliers, and mass people, should be well aware of the health hazards of bulk edible oil in drums."