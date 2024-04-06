Boost funding to combat NCD deaths: Experts

Health

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 05:20 pm

Related News

Boost funding to combat NCD deaths: Experts

Against this backdrop, the experts called for increased allocation in this sector in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 national budget

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Participants during the ‘Budgetary Allocation to Combat NCDs: Bangladesh Perspective’ webinar on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Participants during the ‘Budgetary Allocation to Combat NCDs: Bangladesh Perspective’ webinar on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is witnessing an alarming surge in deaths attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). However, the budgetary allocation to combat NCDs remains significantly inadequate, said public health experts during a webinar on Saturday.

Against this backdrop, the experts called for increased allocation in this sector in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 national budget, read a press release.

The webinar, titled "Budgetary Allocation to Combat NCDs: Bangladesh Perspective," held on the occasion of World Health Day, highlighted recommendations for combating NCDs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The webinar was organised by the research and advocacy organisation PROGGA: Knowledge for Progress with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI). This year the day will be observed under the theme "My Health, My Right".

It was informed at the webinar that NCDs, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, kidney diseases, and respiratory diseases, are responsible for 70% of total deaths in Bangladesh.

Several risk factors, including unhealthy eating habits, excess sodium or salt intake, tobacco use, lack of physical labour, air pollution, etc. are at play behind the spike in the prevalence of NCDs.

However, the budgetary allocation dedicated to combating NCDs is alarmingly low, comprising only 4.2% of the total health budget.

It was further revealed at the webinar that despite the World Health Organization's recommendation for countries to allocate at least 15% of their total budget for the health sector, Bangladesh allocated only 5% of its total budget to healthcare in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The government's health budgetary support is one of the lowest in the WHO South-East Asia region.

Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research, National Heart Foundation, said, "The prevalence of non-communicable diseases can be controlled to a great extent by reducing the risk of hypertension alone. It is crucial to ensure the necessary allocation in the upcoming budget to implement the decision of including anti-hypertensive medicines in the drug list of community clinics along with reducing the amount of salt intake among the public."

Country Head of GHAI Bangladesh, Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, said, "Research shows that investing Tk1 for hypertension screening and medicines can yield an overall benefit worth Tk18. Therefore, sustainable funding for this sector must be ensured in addition to increasing the budget allocation to safeguard public health."

Dr Laila Akhter, director of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), was also present at the webinar as one of the discussants. The keynote presentation was delivered by PROGGA's Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova and the webinar was chaired by PROGGA's Executive Director ABM Zubair. People of different professions from different regions of the country participated in the webinar.

Top News

Non-communicable diseases / Funding / PROGGA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

3h | Videos
How undervalued DSE stocks are

How undervalued DSE stocks are

2h | Videos
Why attract tourists Jungfraujoch railway station?

Why attract tourists Jungfraujoch railway station?

1h | Videos
Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

5h | Videos