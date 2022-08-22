Professor Sabrina Flora's condition precarious

22 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:48 pm

Professor Sabrina Flora's condition precarious

Meerjady Sabrina Flora who gained fame during the pandemic for Covid-19 briefings, has been put on life support in a Singapore hospital

Photo: UNB.
Medical condition of Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (planning and development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), remained unchanged even on Monday.

According to family sources, doctors said her ventilator support will need to increase following the procedure for few more days but her lungs health would take time to improve. 

Meanwhile, at a virtual programme on Monday, DGHS Director General Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that the medial condition of Prof Flora is precarious. 

Prof Sabrina Flora who gained fame during the pandemic for Covid-19 briefings, has been put on life support in a Singapore hospital. She has been undergoing treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore for about two weeks.

Prof Sabrina Flora was diagnosed with acute cholangitis, a pancreatic disease. After undergoing endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) she developed various complications.

ERCP is a technique that combines the use of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems.

She was later receiving dialysis for kidney failure and subsequently suffered a heart failure. She was put on life support after that.

Before being taken to Singapore, she was hospitalised in Dhaka for a few days.

