Pro-AL, pro-BNP teachers announce panels for JU senate polls

The pro-Awami League and pro-BNP teachers of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have declared separate panels for the polls to the teachers' representative in JU senate, scheduled to be held on 16 October.

Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad, a pro-Awami League teachers' organisation, declared its 33-member panel on Tuesday (3 October).

The BNP-backed teachers's organisation Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad also declared 33 candidates for the election on the same day.

The election will be held on 16 October from 9:30am to 1:00pm at the University Club.