JU expels 5 students permanently, cancels certificates of 2 over rape incident

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have revoked the academic certificates of two students involved in the rape of a housewife on campus, while five others have been permanently expelled.

The decision was made at a syndicate meeting chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Sunday (10 March).

Confirming the matter, University Registrar Abu Hasan told The Business Standard that the main accused, Md Mustafizur Rahman, and his accomplice Md Murad Hossain, have had their certificates permanently cancelled.

Additionally, legal action will be pursued against another accused, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, in accordance with state law.

Four students permanently expelled from the university are ASM Mostofa Monwar Siddiki Sagar, Shah Paran, Md Hasanuzzaman, and Sabbir Hasan Sagar. The name of the fifth student expelled over the incident has not been disclosed yet.

The university had previously formed a four-member probe committee during a syndicate meeting on 4 February to identify the culprits and recommend appropriate punishments. The recent decisions were made based on the committee's recommendations.