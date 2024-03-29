10,000 primary teachers to be recruited by June: State minister

A total of 10,000 primary school teachers will be recruited within June this year in the third phase, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali said today (29 March).

She said this while visiting Comilla Victoria Government College centre today, during the third phase of the primary teacher recruitment examination of Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Written exams for assistant teacher recruitment in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions started at 10am and ended at 11am.