Pressure of passengers, private vehicles increases at Shimulia ghat amid lockdown

A large number of people are still leaving Dhaka ignoring the strict lockdown as crowds of homebound people of the Southern region have gathered at Shimulia ferry ghat in Munshiganj.

The pressure of passengers and private cars has been increasing since Thursday morning. They were seen ignoring hygiene rules and social distancing.

Although there is a ban on transports other than auto-rickshaws and emergency vehicles, passengers kept coming to the dock using CNG and private cars.

Shimulia Ferry Ghat BIWTC Manager (Commerce) Safayet Ahmed said people were coming to the ghat even during the strict lockdown while a total of 9 ferries currently ply on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

"More than 200 vehicles are waiting to cross the ghat area. All vehicles will cross according to the serial," he said.

However, Safayet claimed that there are no specific instructions regarding passenger transit.