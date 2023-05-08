Illegal establishments at Shimulia Ghat demolished

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has started a drive to demolish illegal structures built at Shimulia Ghat of Lauhjong Upazila, Munshiganj.

This evacuation drive started at 10am on Monday and continued till 2pm.

At this time, 58 illegal structures including temporary business establishments, some restaurants and residential house boundary walls were demolished in the Shimulia Ghat area, confirmed BIWTA Joint Director (Land and Estate) Golam Mostafa.

Photo: TBS

The illegal structures were built on BIWTA's premises, he added.

He also said the eviction drive was conducted as the owners refused to remove the structures even after sending multiple notices.