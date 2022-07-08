Bikers cross Padma River on ferry

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of motorcyclists were seen waiting at Shimulia ghat on Friday to board a ferry  as the authorities have banned two-wheelers on the Padma Bridge

The development comes a day after bikes were seen crossing the Padma River on trawlers, a rather risky endeavour to say the least.

.

Their wait came to an end around 11 am as' Ferry Cumilla' left the Shimulia Ghat carrying the two-wheelers on board.

A spokesperson of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation Faisal Ahmed told TBS that motorbikes were given permission to board ferries under special considerations keeping the Eid holidays in mind.

After banning motorcycles on the Padma Bridge and the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has decided that motorcycles cannot travel between districts for seven days including Eid day.

