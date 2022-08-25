Launch, speedboat services resume on Shimulia-Majirkandi route after 2 months 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Launch, speedboat services resume on Shimulia-Majirkandi route after 2 months 

TBS Report 
25 August, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Launch and speedboat services have resumed on the Shimulia-Majhikandi route after a suspension of two months following the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Initially, some 30 launches and around 30-40 speedboats will operate on this route from Thursday morning (25 August).

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) move aims to alleviate the suffering of short-distance passengers, preserve the ghat-based businesses, and ensure revenue collection.

Mawa launch, speedboat business in trouble after Padma Bridge opening

Local bus, speedboat, launch owners and workers have welcomed the decision.

The Shimulia-Majhirkandi river route became practically non-operational when Padma Bridge was opened for traffic on 26 June. 
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Shimulia Ghat / Majhirkandi / Launch service / Speedboats / Mawa Ghat / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

5h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

2h | Videos
Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

2h | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

3h | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation