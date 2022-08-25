Launch, speedboat services resume on Shimulia-Majirkandi route after 2 months 

Launch and speedboat services have resumed on the Shimulia-Majhikandi route after a suspension of two months following the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Initially, some 30 launches and around 30-40 speedboats will operate on this route from Thursday morning (25 August).

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) move aims to alleviate the suffering of short-distance passengers, preserve the ghat-based businesses, and ensure revenue collection.

Local bus, speedboat, launch owners and workers have welcomed the decision.

The Shimulia-Majhirkandi river route became practically non-operational when Padma Bridge was opened for traffic on 26 June.

