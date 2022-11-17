President returns to Dhaka after medical check-up in UK

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday returned home from the United Kingdom after a health check-up.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the president landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am on Thursday.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Cabinet Secretary, Chief of Three Forces, Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs of Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary, IGP and other military and government officials were present at the airport to welcome the president.