President Hamid reaches London from Berlin  

Bangladesh

06 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:21 am

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President M Abdul Hamid has reached London from Berlin, the capital of Germany.

"The president reached London at 5:45pm (London time) from Berlin by a British aircraft," Md Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister at the High Commission of Bangladesh in London, United Kingdom (UK), told BSS.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the President at Heathrow Airport, London at 11:45pm (Bangladesh time) on Saturday.

President's wife Rashida Khanam accompanied him, the press minister added.

Earlier, the head of the state left Dhaka on 29 October on a 16-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) for health checkups and treatment of eyes.

He is expected to return home from London on 13 November.

The 78-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.

He used to have his health checkup done in London and Germany while he was the Jatiya Sangsad speaker. 

