President Hamid urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country 

President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday called upon the Buddhist community leaders to play their due role to build a happy, prosperous and peaceful country imbued with the noble teachings and ideals of Gautama Buddha.

"Being regarded as leaders of the Buddhist Community and gentlemen, the common people have full trust and faith in you...I hope you will fully utilize it to build a happy-prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh," he told the Buddhist leaders.

The president was addressing a function at Bangabhaban in Dhaka yesterday evening as the Buddhist community leaders paid a courtesy call on him, on the occasion of their second largest religious festival the sacred "Prabarona Purnima and Kathin Chibar Dan (yellow robe offering ceremony)".

Greeting the Buddhist community and the countrymen on the eve of the Buddha Purnima, the president said, "It will help play a very important role in spreading the noble teachings and ideals of Buddha among everyone.

Noting that he had shown the righteous path to mankind from violence, exploitation and deprivation, the head of the state said, "In the current context, this thought of Buddha is very important to create a peaceful and exploitation-free society."

The president said human rights are being violated in many parts of the world today and evil instincts like greed, envy, and revenge are increasing the exploitation and deprivation of society.

"You are part of one of the largest religious communities in the world. You have a lot of responsibility and duty to establish peace and harmony in this region as well as in the world," he told the Buddhist leaders mentioning Goutam Buddha as a symbol of humanity and liberty.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia War that destabilised the world economy with having a negative impact on the socio-economic sector of different countries including Bangladesh, Hamid said, "We need to stand by each other during these difficult times."

"Let us be inspired to live an honest and beautiful life, refrain from all kinds of dishonest activities and build us as the country's worthy citizens through good deeds," the president hoped.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, Senior Vice Chairman of Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust-2 Arma Dutta, MP, former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University VC Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, President Office's Secretary Sampad Barua and, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, spoke at the event.